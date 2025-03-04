Evan Bouchard News: Draws power-play assist

Bouchard recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Bouchard's offense has dipped since the 4 Nations Face-Off break -- he has just three points, all on the power play, over his last six games. The 25-year-old is also sporting a minus-8 rating in that span, a stretch in which the Oilers as a whole have won just once. For the season, Bouchard is at 10 goals, 37 helpers, 19 power-play points, 180 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating across 61 outings.