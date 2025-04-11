Evan Bouchard News: Earns two points in win

Bouchard scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Bouchard ended a 13-game goal drought with his opening tally Friday. He also logged his 13th assist in 14 contests when he helped out on a Ty Emberson tally later in the first period. Bouchard's late surge has greatly improved his season numbers, and he's done a lot of it during a rough stretch of injuries for the Oilers. He's now at 14 goals, 66 points (26 on the power play), 229 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over the 79 appearances.