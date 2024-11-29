Evan Bouchard News: Earns two power-play helpers

Bouchard notched two power-play assists, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Bouchard has multiple points in three of his last four games, racking up two goals and five helpers in that span. This was the first game in which the Oilers scored multiple power-play goals this season, and if they can build off that, it bodes well for Bouchard. The defenseman is at six goals, 11 helpers (five on the power play), 61 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 23 appearances.