Evan Bouchard News: Expected to play

Bouchard (undisclosed) took line rushes in his usual top-pairing spot, indicating he'll play Saturday versus the Rangers, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Bouchard was "50-50" to play after missing the morning skate, but he is poised to be in the lineup against the Rangers. He should be able to take on his usual top-four role and see power-play time, while Travis Dermott is projected to be the healthy scratch.