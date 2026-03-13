Evan Bouchard headshot

Evan Bouchard News: Extends point streak to nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Bouchard scored a goal and fired six shots on net in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Dallas.

Bouchard put the Oilers on the board midway through the second period to cut the deficit to four goals. His tally brought him up to 19 goals, 76 points, 184 shots on net and 87 blocked shots across 66 games this season. While the Oilers have had an up-and-down start to their post-Olympic break action, the 26-year-old blueliner has excelled offensively with 16 points during his nine-game point streak. He leads all defensemen by eight points, and despite playing on a stacked offense, has carried his weight in the offensive third. He's on pace to shatter his career-best mark of 82 points from the 2023-24 campaign, and if he continues to score steadily, Bouchard should be a candidate for this season's Norris Trophy.

Evan Bouchard
Edmonton Oilers
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