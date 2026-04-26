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Evan Bouchard News: Goal, assist in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Bouchard scored a goal on three shots and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Bouchard set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' first-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. With four points over the two road games in this series, Bouchard's offense has returned after he was held off the scoresheet in the first two contests. He's added seven shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-6 rating while seeing his usual top-pairing minutes.

Evan Bouchard
Edmonton Oilers
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