Evan Bouchard News: Goal, assist in overtime win
Bouchard scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.
Bouchard has three goals and eight assists during his five-game point streak, with four of those efforts yielding multiple points. The 26-year-old defenseman got involved late, helping out on Zach Hyman's equalizer with 1:25 left in regulation before scoring the game-winner 1:50 into overtime. Bouchard is up to 18 goals, 71 points (25 on the power play), 172 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 62 appearances this season. It's just the second time he's reached the 70-point mark, but his career-best total of 82 points from 2023-24 is well within reach.
