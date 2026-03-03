Evan Bouchard headshot

Evan Bouchard News: Goal, assist in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Bouchard scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

Bouchard has three goals and eight assists during his five-game point streak, with four of those efforts yielding multiple points. The 26-year-old defenseman got involved late, helping out on Zach Hyman's equalizer with 1:25 left in regulation before scoring the game-winner 1:50 into overtime. Bouchard is up to 18 goals, 71 points (25 on the power play), 172 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 62 appearances this season. It's just the second time he's reached the 70-point mark, but his career-best total of 82 points from 2023-24 is well within reach.

Evan Bouchard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
