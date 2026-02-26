Evan Bouchard News: Goal, assist in Wednesday's loss

Bouchard scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Bouchard has four multi-point efforts in his last seven games, totaling five goals, 11 helpers and a plus-9 rating in that span. The 26-year-old defenseman should continue to play a huge role on the blue line for the Oilers while also quarterbacking the top power-play unit. For the season, he has 16 goals, 65 points, 164 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating across 59 appearances.