Evan Bouchard News: Good to play Saturday

Bouchard (lower body) is good to play Saturday versus Vegas, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Bouchard left Thursday's 7-1 win over Minnesota late in the third period, but it seems that will be the extent of the action he'll miss due to the injury. He has six goals and 22 points in 29 appearances in 2024-25. Bouchard is expected to perform his typical duties on the first pairing and top power-play unit.