Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Bouchard headshot

Evan Bouchard News: Good to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Bouchard (lower body) is good to play Saturday versus Vegas, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Bouchard left Thursday's 7-1 win over Minnesota late in the third period, but it seems that will be the extent of the action he'll miss due to the injury. He has six goals and 22 points in 29 appearances in 2024-25. Bouchard is expected to perform his typical duties on the first pairing and top power-play unit.

Evan Bouchard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now