Evan Bouchard News: Helps out on empty-netter

Bouchard registered an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Bouchard has a goal and four helpers over his last four contests. The defenseman assisted on Leon Draisaitl's empty-netter Saturday to fend off the Kraken's comeback effort. Bouchard is up to 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists), 98 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 39 outings overall.