Evan Bouchard News: Helps out on game-winner

Bouchard registered an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Bouchard helped out on Connor Brown's goal with 21 seconds left in the third period, which put the Oilers ahead for good. The 25-year-old Bouchard has racked up 10 assists, 23 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over his last nine outings. The star defenseman has 64 points, 224 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 78 appearances.