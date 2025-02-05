Evan Bouchard News: Logs power-play assist Wednesday

Bouchard notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Bouchard remains hot on offense with a goal and seven helpers over his last seven outings. He's also gone plus-8 in that span. The defenseman is up to 43 points (15 on the power play), 161 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating across 54 appearances. He won't hit much and doesn't take a lot of penalties, but the rest of his game is very fantasy-friendly.