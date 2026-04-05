Evan Bouchard headshot

Evan Bouchard News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Bouchard scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bouchard has two goals and eight assists over his last seven outings. He broke up Carter Hart's shutout bid late in the second period, but the Oilers didn't carry any momentum into the third period. Bouchard continues to dazzle on offense this season with 21 goals, 88 points, 215 shots on net and a plus-23 rating over 77 appearances. He doesn't have much else to prove in the regular season, though the spotlight is always on his defensive work during the postseason.

Evan Bouchard
Edmonton Oilers
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