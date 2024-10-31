Evan Bouchard News: Pockets helper in Thursday's win

Bouchard notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Bouchard's offense has come back around -- he has two goals and four assists over his last five games. Only one of those points has come on the power play, so there could still be room for growth in his scoring after a slow start to the campaign. The star defenseman has seven points, 30 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 11 appearances.