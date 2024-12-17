Evan Bouchard News: Posts assist in loss

Bouchard notched an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

Bouchard has five assists over seven contests in December even after a brief lower-body injury scare last week. The 25-year-old blueliner hasn't been able to replicate last year's point-per-game pace in 2024-25. He's at six goals, 17 assists, six power-play points, 78 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 31 appearances in a top-pairing role.