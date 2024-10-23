Evan Bouchard News: Records power-play assist

Bouchard notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Bouchard's slow start has seen him put up two points over seven contests. In that span, the Oilers have gone just 2-for-19 on the power play, which has taken a bite out of the offense of most of their main contributors. Bouchard has added 20 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating, and his offense should come around once the team's power-play fortune improves.