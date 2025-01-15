Evan Bouchard News: Registers power-play assist

Bouchard logged a power-play assist and seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Bouchard has been steady since the holiday break with a goal and seven assists over his last 10 games. Five of those helpers have come with the man advantage. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to seven goals, 26 assists, 11 power-play points, 124 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 44 appearances.