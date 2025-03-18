Evan Bouchard News: Sends assist in win

Bouchard managed an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Utah.

Bouchard saw a seven-game point streak snapped versus the Rangers on Sunday, but he bounced back easily. The 25-year-old had a strong overall performance in a game filled with them among the Oilers' players. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 54 points (21 on the power play), 200 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 68 appearances in a top-four role.