Evan Bouchard News: Snags helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Bouchard posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Bouchard closed out December with three points over his last two games, getting on the scoresheet in consecutive contests for the first time in the month. He totaled 10 points over 13 outings in December. The defenseman is up to seven goals, 21 helpers (seven on the power play), 94 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 37 appearances this season.

