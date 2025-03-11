Evan Bouchard News: Strikes on power play in loss

Bouchard scored a power-play goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Bouchard has three goals and three assists, including two of each on the power play, during his five-game point streak. The 25-year-old defenseman has taken on a bit more ice time lately with Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and John Klingberg (undisclosed) both out of the lineup for the last three contests. Bouchard still handles a sizable role in any scenario, and he's at 12 goals, 51 points (21 on the power play), 188 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 64 outings this season.