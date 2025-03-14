Evan Bouchard News: Tallies in loss Thursday

Bouchard scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Bouchard is up to a six-game point streak (four goals, three assists) after his third-period tally Thursday. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 13 goals, 52 points, 193 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 65 outings this season. Bouchard hasn't reached the same heights as his 82-point effort in the 2023-24 regular season, but he's maintained a heavy workload in the Oilers' top four and on the power play.