Evan Bouchard headshot

Evan Bouchard News: Three-point effort in San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Bouchard scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

The 26-year-old blueliner has remained red hot since the Olympics, racking up two goals and six points in three games since the NHL schedule resumed. Over the last 10 games, Bouchard has erupted for six goals and 21 points, and his 69 points (17 goals, 69 points) through 61 contests is already higher than the 67 points he amassed over 82 games in 2024-25. That surge has also seen Bouchard blow past Cale Makar and Zach Werenski to take over the NHL scoring lead among defensemen.

Evan Bouchard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Bouchard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Bouchard See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Greg Vara
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 25th
Author Image
Greg Vara
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
26 days ago