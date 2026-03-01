Evan Bouchard News: Three-point effort in San Jose

Bouchard scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

The 26-year-old blueliner has remained red hot since the Olympics, racking up two goals and six points in three games since the NHL schedule resumed. Over the last 10 games, Bouchard has erupted for six goals and 21 points, and his 69 points (17 goals, 69 points) through 61 contests is already higher than the 67 points he amassed over 82 games in 2024-25. That surge has also seen Bouchard blow past Cale Makar and Zach Werenski to take over the NHL scoring lead among defensemen.