Evan Bouchard News: Trio of assists in win
Bouchard notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
Bouchard officially won the scoring race among NHL defensemen this season with 95 points (21 goals, 74 assists) in all 82 games. That includes a goal and eight helpers over seven outings in April. Outside of scoring, he added 221 shots on net, 101 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-25 rating. Bouchard will be a strong option for fantasy managers in playoff pools as the Oilers look to get to the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight year.
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