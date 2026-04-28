Evan Bouchard News: Trio of assists in win
Bouchard logged three assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks in Game 5.
Bouchard's offense has come alive over the last three games with a goal and six assists in that span. Across five playoff outings, he has added seven shots on net, five blocked shots, three hits and a minus-4 rating. Bouchard has earned four of his seven playoff points on the power play, where he continues to quarterback the top unit.
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