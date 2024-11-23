Evan Bouchard News: Two points in blowout win

Bouchard scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Bouchard was questionable to play Saturday, but he suited up for 18:19 of ice time. That's a season-low mark, but it's likely because the Oilers dominated the game, allowing them to take it easy on Bouchard as he manages any potential issues. This was his third multi-point effort over his last seven outings, but he's gone scoreless in the other four games in that span. Overall, the 25-year-old blueliner has six goals, nine assists, 59 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 22 appearances.