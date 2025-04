Cormier was called up from ECHL Savannah on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Cormier will serve as the Panthers' third goaltender in the playoffs, behind Sergei Bobrovsky and Vitek Vanecek. Cormier was 17-13-4 with a 3.38 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 36 appearances with Savannah before his recall.