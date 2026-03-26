Evan Rodrigues Injury: Likely done for season

Rodrigues broke a finger in Thursday's game versus the Wild and is likely done for the season, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

It's not yet clear if Rodrigues will require surgery. However, with just three weeks left in the season, he is not expected to return anyway, though his recovery timeline could be longer if surgery is required. Rodrigues will likely be okay by the start of 2026-27, which will be a contract year for the forward. He produced 31 points in 69 outings this season.