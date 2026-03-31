Evan Rodrigues Injury: Set for surgery

Rodrigues will undergo surgery for his broken finger, officially ending his 2025-26 campaign, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Rodrigues was already expected to miss the rest of the year but the decision to have surgery will officially close the door on a potential return. As such, the 32-year-old center will end the year with 11 goals and 20 helpers in 69 contests, reaching the 30-point threshold for the fifth straight year.