Evan Rodrigues headshot

Evan Rodrigues Injury: Suffers upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 5:22pm

Rodrigues won't return to Thursday's game against Minnesota after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Rodrigues logged just 49 seconds of ice time before exiting the game. If he can't play Saturday against the Islanders, then the Panthers might need to call up a forward from the minors. However, Sam Reinhart (foot) and Mackie Samoskevich (neck) might both be available Saturday, and if at least one of them can play, then Florida would be able to dress 12 healthy forwards, even if Rodrigues ends up missing the tilt.

Evan Rodrigues
Florida Panthers
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