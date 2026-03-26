Evan Rodrigues Injury: Suffers upper-body injury

Rodrigues won't return to Thursday's game against Minnesota after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Rodrigues logged just 49 seconds of ice time before exiting the game. If he can't play Saturday against the Islanders, then the Panthers might need to call up a forward from the minors. However, Sam Reinhart (foot) and Mackie Samoskevich (neck) might both be available Saturday, and if at least one of them can play, then Florida would be able to dress 12 healthy forwards, even if Rodrigues ends up missing the tilt.