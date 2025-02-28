Evan Rodrigues News: Eight shots on goal in win

Rodrigues was held without a point but recorded eight shots on goal in 13:33 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

As was evidenced during last year's Stanley Cup Final that saw him post four goals and seven points in the seven-game series, Rodrigues can be a streaky player. That's been the case this year, and he's currently on the downturn (one point in six games). However, despite seeing his fewest minutes in 11 games, the 31-year-old blew past his previous season high with eight shots on goal, perhaps signaling one of the good streaks could be on the way. Considering his role in the top-six, Rodrigues is definitely an option for fantasy managers looking for a high-ceiling add down the stretch.