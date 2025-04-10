Fantasy Hockey
Evan Rodrigues headshot

Evan Rodrigues News: First goal in 18 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Rodrigues scored a power-play goal in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Rodrigues took a pass in the left circle and drove the net to stuff it past Cam Talbot. It was his first goal in 18 games (2 assists). Rodrigues has 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 79 games this season. It's his fourth consecutive season that he's hit that mark. Rodrigues is a third-line winger who chips in occasionally and sees time on PP2, but there's more value in his ice game than his fantasy game.

Evan Rodrigues
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
