Evan Rodrigues News: First goal in 18 games

Rodrigues scored a power-play goal in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Rodrigues took a pass in the left circle and drove the net to stuff it past Cam Talbot. It was his first goal in 18 games (2 assists). Rodrigues has 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 79 games this season. It's his fourth consecutive season that he's hit that mark. Rodrigues is a third-line winger who chips in occasionally and sees time on PP2, but there's more value in his ice game than his fantasy game.