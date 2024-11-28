Evan Rodrigues News: Garners helper Wednesday

Rodrigues posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Rodrigues has done alright in November with four goals and four assists over 12 contests, though just two of those points have been in the last eight games. The 31-year-old remains in the top six and on the power play for the Panthers, serving as a complementary forward. He has 11 points, 38 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-7 rating through 23 appearances.