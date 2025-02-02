Evan Rodrigues News: Nets goal Sunday

Rodrigues scored a goal and took two shots on net in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Rodrigues lit the lamp late in the third period to tie the game at three apiece. The 31-year-old forward now has 13 goals, 24 points, and 99 shots on net across 54 games this season. He has seen an increasing amount of power-play time over the past month on Florida's first unit. With four goals over his last seven games, Rodrigues is a name to keep an eye on in deeper leagues and can continue to benefit from Florida's recent quality of play.