Evan Rodrigues News: Point streak reaches three games

Rodrigues scored a goal while adding two shots, two hits and a blocked shot in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Rodrigues has found the back of the net in three straight games, and the left winger is up to four points across that span -- which is more than his combined total in his previous 11 appearances. He's reaping the benefits of the Panthers' impressive winning run, but Rodrigues isn't expected to be a major fantasy contributor in most formats on a steady basis going forward.