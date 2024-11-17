Fantasy Hockey
Evan Rodrigues News: Scores in win over Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Rodrigues scored a goal, took two shots and recorded a hit in Saturday's 5-0 win over Winnipeg.

Rodrigues found twine midway through the second period following helpers from Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad. The 31-year-old center wasn't much of a fantasy factor in the first weeks of the season but has been trending in the right direction of late, scoring four goals and posting seven total points in seven games this month.

