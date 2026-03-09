Evander Kane Injury: Dealing with UBI
Head coach Adam Foote said after Monday's 2-0 loss to Ottawa that Kane is contending with an upper-body injury, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Kane sat out Monday's loss due to his upper-body injury. It currently remains to be seen if the veteran winger will be an option for Thursday's home game versus Nashville. The 34-year-old has accounted for 11 goals, 27 points, 78 PIM, 146 shots, 102 hits and a minus-18 rating over 61 appearances in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!15 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1126 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More