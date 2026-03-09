Evander Kane Injury: Game-time call Monday
Kane will be a game-time decision for Monday's clash with the Senators for an undisclosed injury, Randip Janda of Sportsnet reports.
Kane missed the Canucks morning skate due to his undisclosed injury. If the veteran winger is unable to play Monday, waiver pickup Curtis Douglas will likely make his Canucks' debut. In his 61 games this year, Kane has generated only 11 goals, which would be his lowest total since 2014-15 if he doesn't start scoring more.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!15 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1126 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More