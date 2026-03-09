Evander Kane Injury: Game-time call Monday

Kane will be a game-time decision for Monday's clash with the Senators for an undisclosed injury, Randip Janda of Sportsnet reports.

Kane missed the Canucks morning skate due to his undisclosed injury. If the veteran winger is unable to play Monday, waiver pickup Curtis Douglas will likely make his Canucks' debut. In his 61 games this year, Kane has generated only 11 goals, which would be his lowest total since 2014-15 if he doesn't start scoring more.