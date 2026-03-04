Evander Kane headshot

Evander Kane Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Kane is dealing with an illness and is expected to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's match against Carolina, per Farhan Lalji of TSN.

Kane has 11 goals, 27 points, 78 PIM and 98 hits in 59 appearances with the Canucks in 2025-26. If he can't play Wednesday, then Max Sasson might draw back into the lineup.

Evander Kane
Vancouver Canucks
