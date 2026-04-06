Evander Kane Injury: Labeled day-to-day
Kane is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports Monday.
Kane has been in and out of the lineup due to a lingering undisclosed injury, including missing two of the last three contests. In his 71 appearances this year, the 34-year-old winger has notched 13 goals, 18 assists and 171 shots on net.
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