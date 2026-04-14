Evander Kane Injury: Likely done for season
Kane (upper body) will most likely miss the Canucks' final two games of the 2025-26 season, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports Tuesday.
Head coach Adam Foote said that Kane is done for the season unless the team runs into a lot of injuries before its last game Thursday in Edmonton. As such, Kane seems poised to finish the campaign with 13 goals, 31 points, 171 shots, 111 hits and a minus-20 rating over 71 appearances. The veteran winger will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
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