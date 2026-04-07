Evander Kane Injury: Not playing Tuesday
Kane (upper body) won't play against Vegas on Tuesday, according to Olivia McDonald of Canucks Insider.
Kane has been dealing with a lingering injury and will miss his third game in the team's last four outings. He has accounted for 13 goals, 31 points, 171 shots on net, 111 hits and 92 PIM across 71 appearances this season.
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