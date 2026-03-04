Evander Kane headshot

Evander Kane Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 7:14pm

Kane (illness) won't suit up versus the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Kane is under the weather and didn't take the ice for warmups. His absence could also unofficially help from a trade-protection standpoint, as Kane's name has surfaced in rumors. However, no deal is imminent. The 34-year-old has 27 points in 59 games this season. If he remains with the Canucks, he can be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's game against the Blackhawks.

Evander Kane
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
21 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
31 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
33 days ago