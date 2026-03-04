Evander Kane Injury: Not playing Wednesday
Kane (illness) won't suit up versus the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Kane is under the weather and didn't take the ice for warmups. His absence could also unofficially help from a trade-protection standpoint, as Kane's name has surfaced in rumors. However, no deal is imminent. The 34-year-old has 27 points in 59 games this season. If he remains with the Canucks, he can be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's game against the Blackhawks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!10 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1121 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break31 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More