Evander Kane Injury: Not traveling with team
Kane (upper body) didn't travel with the Canucks to California ahead of Thursday's game in Los Angeles, per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.
Kane will probably also miss Saturday's match in San Jose and Sunday's tilt in Anaheim. The Canucks will then host the Kings on Tuesday, which might be Kane's next opportunity to return from the lingering injury that's kept him out of the lineup for three of Vancouver's past four games. He has 13 goals, 31 points, 92 PIM and 111 hits in 71 appearances in 2025-26.
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