Evander Kane Injury: Resumes skating
Kane (hip/knee) started skating Thursday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.
Kane is reportedly going at about 60 percent and will require weeks of ramping up. He hasn't played since Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Panthers in June. The winger underwent surgery to repair two hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles in September and a knee surgery in January, so he's been through a lot without playing this season and may face an uphill battle to get back in the lineup once healthy.
