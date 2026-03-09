Evander Kane Injury: Sidelined for Monday's tilt
Kane (undisclosed) will miss Monday's game against the Senators, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
After missing Monday's morning skate, Kane didn't join the Canucks on the ice for warmups and will miss his second game across Vancouver's last four matchups. In his absence, Max Sasson will take his place on the third line. If he can practice over the coming days, Kane's next chance to return to action is Thursday against the Predators.
