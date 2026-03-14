Evander Kane News: Finds twine in loss
Kane scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.
Kane snapped a three-game point drought with the effort. He missed two contests in that span, one due to an illness and another for an upper-body injury. The 34-year-old looks set to get top-six minutes to close out 2025-26 before reaching free agency. Kane has produced 12 goals, 28 points, 152 shots on net, 103 hits, 78 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 63 appearances on the NHL's worst team this season.
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