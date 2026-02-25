Evander Kane News: Finds twine in overtime loss
Kane scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
Kane had been limited to two assists over his last seven games before the Olympic break. The 34-year-old forward has bounced around the Canucks' lineup this season, and the team's scoring struggles have been reflected in his individual numbers. He's at 10 goals, 26 points, 140 shots on net, 96 hits, 78 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 57 appearances. Kane is a potential trade candidate for a contender that wants to add toughness and some depth scoring in the middle six.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break24 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week26 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More