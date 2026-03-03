Evander Kane News: Pots goal vs. Stars
Kane scored a goal in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.
Kane has scored in two of the Canucks' three games since the break while also tallying nine shots over that span. The Canucks have one of the worst offenses in the league, but Kane has been one of the few bright spots for them. He has 11 goals and 27 points so far across 59 contests, although those numbers aren't synonym of elite fantasy production. He's serviceable, but not a player that will make or break your team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break30 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More