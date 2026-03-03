Evander Kane News: Pots goal vs. Stars

Kane scored a goal in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.

Kane has scored in two of the Canucks' three games since the break while also tallying nine shots over that span. The Canucks have one of the worst offenses in the league, but Kane has been one of the few bright spots for them. He has 11 goals and 27 points so far across 59 contests, although those numbers aren't synonym of elite fantasy production. He's serviceable, but not a player that will make or break your team.