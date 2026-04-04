Evander Kane headshot

Evander Kane News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Kane (undisclosed) will play against Utah on Saturday, according to Tyson Cole of CanucksArmy.com.

Following a two-game absence, Kane will replace Curtis Douglas in Saturday's lineup against the Mammoth. The 34-year-old Kane has 13 goals, 31 points, 170 shots on net, 110 hits and 92 PIM across 70 outings this season.

Evander Kane
Vancouver Canucks
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