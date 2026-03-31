Evander Kane News: Scores in loss to Vegas
Kane scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Kane snapped his six-game goalless skid with an even-strength goal at the 12:19 mark of the first period, giving Vancouver a lead they'd later lose twice in the game. Kane is playing as a bottom-six forward in one of the worst offenses in the NHL, so his fantasy appeal is very low at the moment. He has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 70 games this season.
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